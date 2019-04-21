RICHARD LEE BROWN, 83, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, March 10, 2019. He was born on Sept. 17, 1935, in Oakwood, Ohio. He was married to Gloria Grace Harding on Sept. 29, 1956 and they were married for 61 years; she preceded him in death in 2018. He was a long-time member of St. John Lutheran Church, a craftsman, and he loved to travel. He is survived by his children, Susan (Gary) Predmore, Jennifer (Greg) Fowler and Joel (Jen) Brown; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Shannon and Jesse Lesher, Jacen and Logan, Rick and Naomi Appel and Vaughn, Erica and Ryan Roberts and Peyton, Anna Riggins, Austin Brown, Rylie and Connor Brown. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Klaehn, Fahl, & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment for Richard and Gloria will follow at St. John Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Wernle Youth and Family Treatment Center, Richmond, Ind. www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 21, 2019