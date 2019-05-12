RICHARD LEE BROWN, 87, died Thursday, May 9, 2019, at his home. Born Jan. 3, 1932 in Paulding County, Ohio, he was a son of the late John "Fred" and Clara (Sackrider) Brown. He was united in marriage to Barbara A. Savage on Feb. 24, 1962. Richard was a 1950 graduate of Hicksville High School. He proudly served the United States in Okinawa, Japan during the Korean War, earning the rank of Sergeant. Upon returning he became active in American Legion Post 223, Hicksville Eagles Aerie 2556, and was employed at BOS Gases. He retired on Jan. 1, 1994. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, playing cards and spending time with family. Richard is survived by his children, Renee and Toni Brown and Tammy (Jeff) Cover, all of Fort Wayne, and Scott (Maureen) of Land O' Lakes, Fla.; grandchildren, Marissa, Emma and Shelby Cover; sisters-in-law, Elaine Brown and Peggy Savage; and his loyal dog, Pixie. Also preceding him in death are his wife of 52 years, Barbara; a grandson, Jacob Cover; sisters, Fonda Hicks, Mildred Pignataro, Elma Richmond, Marian Holloway, Mary Lou Myers, Doris Brown, Lillian Davis; and brothers, Jack, Gene and Darrel Brown. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday at Smith & Brown Funeral Home, Hicksville, Ohio, with visitation one hour prior to the funeral. Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, with an Eagles service at 7 p.m. Military honors will be conducted at the burial in Forest Home Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Crippled Children and Adult Society or CHP Hospice. Online condolences may be shared at www.smithbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 12, 2019