RICHARD LEE CLAUSS, 79, of Garrett, Ind., passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at home. Born Aug. 12, 1939, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Phil and Emma Clauss. He spent the majority of his younger years as owner of the Hobby House Inn before retirement in 1985. During his retirement, he fell in love with woodworking and gunsmithing and became a nationally recognized craftsman. He attended church at The Chapel and loved to ride his bike, tinker in his workshop, and spend his winters in Florida. Richard is survived by his wife of 36 years, Linda; children, Phil Clauss, John Clauss, Rich Clauss, Robin Maggert, Colby (Renee) Clauss, Todd Estes, Michelle (Gary) Freed, Aaron (Melissa) Estes, and Ashlie (Jody) Williams; 17 grandchildren with one on the way; sister, Mary Ann (Steve) Clemmer; brother, Wayne Beer; and a host of relatives and friends. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Maxine Scarborough and Carol Galbraith; brother, Johnny Philip; and grandson, Landon Freed. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 1 to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Parkview Hospice.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 14, 2019