RICHARD LEE HARRIS, 90, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Fort Wayne. He was a patient, kind, man, and a loving husband and father. Born in Logans port, Ind., he was the son of the late Raymond and Hazel Harris. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and worked for years as a district manager for Shoe Corporation of America. He was a member of St. Joseph United Methodist Church for more than 50 years and regularly served as an usher there. He was a member of Sons of the American Revolution, and loved history, geography, atlases, and watching sports. He was an enthusiastic fan of the Chicago Cubs and the Indiana Hoosiers, having received a B.S. from the Indiana University School of Business in 1957. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Ann Donley Harris of Fort Wayne; daughters, Cathy (Robert) Miller of Churubusco, Ind., Susan (Larry) Hodapp of Kettering, Ohio, Jana (Mark) Lese of Fort Wayne, and Gillian "Jill" (William Cowan) Harris of Bloomington, Ind.; eight grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Richard was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Williams. Due to COVID-19 there will be a private family service with burial to follow at Highland Park Cemetery. Memorials may made the Alzheimer's Association
. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com