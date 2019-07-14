Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD LEE "DICK" ZEIGLER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RICHARD LEE "DICK" ZEIGLER, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born on July 29, 1931 in rural Jay County, he was a son of Alonzo and Edith (Crissler) Zeigler. He was their third child and had one sister and one brother. He graduated from Gov. I. P. Gray High School in 1949 and married Loretta "Larry" Price in 1952. They were very happily married for 65 years until Larry passed away in 2017. Dick farmed his entire life growing corn, soybeans, wheat, hay, cattle, and hogs. He was a fourth generation Jay County farmer and still owned the original homestead that was first deeded to his great-grandfather in 1837 by President Martin Van Buren. Originally, he farmed with his father, Lon, and his uncle Ora A. "Cy" Zeigler, and then later grew the family business with his son-in-law, Dennis Horn. He served as a director on the Citizens Bank Board as well as a director on a local co-op and the Farm Bureau board. He was inducted into the Jay County FFA Hall of Fame, received an Award of Merit from the Jay County Soil and Water Conservation District, and was awarded a Century Farm by the Jay County Fair Association. He was a long-time member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portland where he served on various committees, Church Council, and was a member of the Zioneers class. Later in life, he was also a member of St. Michael Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne, and an associate member of St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church on Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Dick will be missed for his quick wit, teasing personality, and, of course, his famous peanut brittle that he made and generously gave away at Christmastime. Anyone who met him soon learned that he was an avid and life-long fan of St. Louis Cardinal baseball. Many family trips were made to baseball games over the years, and the dearest one was on his 80th birthday when his family surprised him by joining him and his wife Larry for the weekend. His name and birthday were celebrated in lights on the huge jumbotron at the stadium in the shadow of the famous St. Louis Arch. At ages 82 and 79 respectively, Dick and Larry even attended a world series game in St. Louis. He was also a loyal IU basketball fan and enjoyed playing card games of all types. He is survived by daughters, Cindy (Murray) Mendenhall of Fort Wayne, Marianne (Dennis) Horn of Portland; four granddaughters, Brianne (Phil) Hueber, Erika (Ryan) Frantz, Emily (Chad) Threewits and Ashlea (John) Stone; and eight current great-grandchildren, Grace, Gavin, Wes, Molly, Lexie, Vivie, Evelyn, and JJ; plus one great-grandchild-to-be. He is also survived by one dear nephew, Robert Thomas. He was preceded in death by one brother, Bob, and one sister, Mabel Thomas. "His family would like to convey our deepest appreciation to all who lovingly cared for Dad: his physician, Dr. Stephen Myron of Portland, Pastor Reed Lessing, and to the entire staff at Coventry Meadows and Visiting Nurse Hospice Home." Memorial service is 6 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at St. Michael Lutheran Church, 2131 Getz Road in Fort Wayne, Ind., with calling from 5 to 5:45 p.m. Pastor Reed Lessing officiating. Calling also from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 218 East High Street in Portland, Ind. A service of interment will be held at the Peace Garden at St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church on Fort Myers Beach, Fla. at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, St. Michael Lutheran Church, The Portland Foundation for the Richard L. and Loretta E. "Larry" Zeigler Memorial Scholarship Fund, Coventry Meadows in Fort Wayne, or the Visiting Nurse Hospice Home in Fort Wayne. For online condolences, visit



