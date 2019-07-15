RICHARD LEE "DICK" ZEIGLER

Service Information
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN
46805
(260)-426-9494
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church
218 East High Street
Portland, IN
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 5:45 PM
St. Michael Lutheran Church
2131 Getz Road
Fort Wayne, IN
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Michael Lutheran Church
2131 Getz Road
Fort Wayne, IN
Obituary
ZEIGLER, RICHARD LEE "DICK": Memorial service is 6 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at St. Michael Lutheran Church, 2131 Getz Road in Fort Wayne, Ind., with calling from 5 to 5:45 p.m. Calling also from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 218 East High Street in Portland, Ind. A service of interment will be held at the Peace Garden at St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church on Fort Myers Beach, Fla. at a later date.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from July 15 to July 21, 2019
