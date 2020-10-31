RICHARD LYNN FELGER, 85, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Bright Star Senior Living, following a 19-year battle with parkinson's disease. Born March 22, 1935, in Fort Wayne, he was a son the late Charles and Helen (Byerley) Felger. He spent his formative years in Allen County, graduating from Arcola High School in 1953. Following high school he served in the United States Army alongside his twin brother during the Korean War Era. Richard married Sharon (Lampe) at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, in Fort Wayne, on April 4, 1959. He farmed the family farm with his two brothers his entire life and also drove a concrete truck for Erie Haven, retiring after 39 years of service. Richard was a lifetime member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Lake Township, and was an active member of the evangelism team. Richard is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sharon Felger; four children, Debra (Brian) Sobanski, Gary (Dawn) Felger, Dara Malone, and Krista Hays; brother, Norman P. Felger; and nine grandchildren, Allison and Abigail Sobanski, Hannah, Joshua, Luke and Samuel Felger, Clara, Eamon and Owen Hays. He was preceded in death by his parents; and twin brother, Robert Felger. The family will have a private graveside service the week of Nov. 1, 2020. The burial will take place at St. Peter's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, direct memorials to St. John's Lutheran Church, Lake Township, or The Michael J. Fox Foundation
. The family would like to thank Bright Star Senior Living and Heartland Hospice for their loving care. To leave a personal note to the family on the online guestbook, visit www.sheetsandchilds.com