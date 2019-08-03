RICHARD "DICK" MENEFEE, 82, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at home. Born Jan. 31, 1937, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Oscar and Lucille Menefee. Richard was a member of the Muncie North Congregation of Jehovah Witnesses. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend. He loved to help others learn about Jehovah God. He also enjoyed picking his guitar and watching the team he once played for, the Cubs. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Elizabeth "Ann" Menefee; children, Richard (Rhonda) Menefee Jr., Brian (Barbara) Menefee, Wayde Menefee, Glenn (Mindi) Menefee, Lugena (David) Platt, and Dean (Conella) Menefee; stepdaughter, Shannon (Nathan) Jones: stepson, Brian (Lori) Gamble; 88 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and siblings, Kenneth (Patricia) Menefee, Ralph (Barb) Menefee, and Susie Menefee. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews and spiritual family. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Marcella "Muffet"; son, Eric Menefee; step-daughter, Ginger Spoor; and sisters, Mary Moffett, Margaret Brown and Louise Menefee. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Foster Park Funeral Home, 6301 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46807), with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Jehovah Witnesses.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 3, 2019