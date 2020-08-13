RICHARD MERLE "RICK" GRIFFITH, 65, of Bradenton, Fla., passed from this earth on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, surrounded by his family at home after an extended illness. Rick was the second son born into the Griffith's Harley-Davidson motorcycle business and was a factory trained technician. He attended Northrup High School, in Fort Wayne, where he played the saxophone in marching band, played football, and graduated with honors in 1973 while learning the family business. He attended International Business College for a time in Fort Wayne before managing the dealership, along with his brother Harry Rodger Griffith and his nephew Darren Lee Griffith, upon his parents' retirement. In 1993, Rick worked as a computer numerical control (CNC) machinist at A.W. Machine in Angola, Ind., while living at Lake James in the cottage home that he and his wife rebuilt. He moved his family to Orlando, Fla., in 2002 to become part of the faculty and eventually Administration at Motorcycle Mechanics Institute (MMI). He taught motorcycle technical skills and leading manufacture specific training programs featuring Harley-Davidson, as well as all metric motorcycle manufacturers. He finally landed in Bradenton, Fla., in 2014 to be near his grandchildren and worked as a Service Writer at Manatee Harley-Davidson and Rossiter's Harley-Davidson in Sarasota, Fla., until his retirement. Rick was a lifetime member of the Harley Owner's Group (HOG) and the American Motorcycle Association (AMA). He also served as an officer in both the American Bikers Aimed Toward Education (ABATE) and the Old Fort Motorcycle Club. He enjoyed touring, wrenching, and building custom motors for the street and for the drag strip. Rick is survived by his wife of 43 years, Holly; daughter, Robyn (Shaun) Hawk; son, Richard "Tony" Griffith; four grandchildren, Courtney, Skylar, Victoria and Nathan; 24 nieces and nephews, and many great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Merle Griffith and Thelma (Lendman) Griffith; and brother, Harry Rodger Griffith. Memorials are planned in Sarasota, Fla., on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 and in Fort Wayne on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store