RICHARD PAUL LOUDEN
RICHARD PAUL LOUDEN, 80, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Born in New Haven, Ind., Richard was the son of the late Carl and Marie Louden. Richard worked in several local warehouses including HWI for 20 years and retired from Classic Products after 15+ years. He loved fishing, trapping, bowling, watching the Cubs, and woodworking. He loved going to Mass each Sunday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fort Wayne. Surviving are his children, Alan (Elaine) Louden, Joe (Lisa) Huguenard, Jeannette Huguenard, Bob Louden, Stan Huguenard, Maryjo (Anthony) Ramsey, and Julie (Ben) Stuckey; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Carol (Jerry) McCagg and Marjorie (Lance) Lothamer. Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Irene "Pinkie" Louden; and brothers, Wayne and Bob Louden. Due to COVID-19, a private service will be held. Memorials may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fort Wayne, or to the family c/o Jeannette Huguenard. FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services is handling arrangements.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 6, 2020.
May 5, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Carol Alsman
