RICHARD R. SCHAFENACKER, 92, of Fort Wayne, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Saint Anne Home, Fort Wayne. Born Nov. 21, 1926, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Edward and Nellie Schafenacker. He was a Sergeant, 466th Military Police Escort, U.S. Army, World War II veteran. Richard was a brick mason with Union Local 4 since 1948 and a member of Summit City Lodge 170, Scottish Rite (MSA award), York Rite and Mizpah Shrine. He enjoyed gardening, traveling and walking every day. Richard is survived by his son, Edward F. (Deb) Schafenacker of Fort Wayne; and grandchildren, Kristen Schafenacker and Meghan Hamman. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Aimee Jo McGee; and brother, Edward F Schafenacker. A gathering of family and friends is from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Inurnment will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to or the - Greater Indiana Chapter. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 5, 2019