RICHARD "DICK" RITCHIE, 77, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Kingston Care Center. Dick began his love of baseball as a talented young pitcher at the age of 10. He continued his baseball career setting many records along the way. He began coaching and managing the Fort Wayne Posters which led to many State and City Championships. He was employed with International Harvester. He loved his softball, but not as much as his three surviving daughters, Stacie Ritchie Kamradt of Fort Wayne, Darcie Ritchie (Kirk) Dehaven of Dallas, Texas, and Angie Ritchie (Ray) Kirkpatrick Emerson of Fort Wayne; seven grandchildren, Jeff, Hailee, Royal "JR", Kerigan, Rylee, Doak, and Nash; two great-grandchildren, Trent and Byrd. Celebration of Life is 3 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Kingston Care Center, Washington Center Road. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kingston Care Center Activities Dept., or Heartland Hospice. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 29, 2019