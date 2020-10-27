1/1
RICHARD ROY "RICH" BARRETT
RICHARD ROY "RICH" BARRETT, 63, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at home surrounded by family following a two-year battle with cancer. Born in South Bend, Ind., he was a son of the late Harry Barrett and Dawn Barrett who survives of Fort Wayne. Most recently, Rich worked at Dekko as a Commodities Specialist before his illness. His great passion in life was the guitar, especially slide guitar. He played in numerous local bands throughout the years in Fort Wayne and later enjoyed building his own guitars. Rich will be remembered for his witty humor and the way he could light up a room. He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him. Rich is survived by his wife, Jo Barrett of Fort Wayne; sons, Alex (Kimberly) Barrett of Fishers, Ind., and Adam Barrett of Phoenix, Ariz.; sister, Pam O'Reilly; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Bruce Barrett. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
