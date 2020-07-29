RICHARD S. KEELE, 75, of New Haven, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. Born May 19, 1945 in Michigan City, Ind., Dick was a son of the late Charles and Lorine Keele. He was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church and was the treasurer of his neighborhood association. He was also a volunteer at Parkview Hospital. Dick was the owner of Keele Tax Service for over 40 years and retired from Midwest Tile and Concrete as a comptroller. A highpoint in his life was going to Superbowl XLIV with his son, Matt. He loved to attend his grandchildren's activities and spending time with his family. Other interests included spending time at the beach, yardwork, reading and especially Christmas. Dick is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Diann; sons, Steve (Kristi), Matt (Debbie), Travis (Nicole); and his dog, Missy; seven grandchildren, Katlyn, Abbey (Alex) Clark, Austin, Audrey, Kade, Taegan, and Treyton; brothers, Jim, John, Mike; and sisters, Linda Swick, Sandy Alber. Dick was also preceded in death by his brother, Ron. Funeral Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Church, 4245 Lake Ave., with calling one hour prior. Face covering required. Visitation from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave. Burial will be in Concordia Cemetery Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Worship Anew, St. Peter's Lutheran Church or Alzheimer's Association
