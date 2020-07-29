1/1
RICHARD S. KEELE
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RICHARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RICHARD S. KEELE, 75, of New Haven, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. Born May 19, 1945 in Michigan City, Ind., Dick was a son of the late Charles and Lorine Keele. He was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church and was the treasurer of his neighborhood association. He was also a volunteer at Parkview Hospital. Dick was the owner of Keele Tax Service for over 40 years and retired from Midwest Tile and Concrete as a comptroller. A highpoint in his life was going to Superbowl XLIV with his son, Matt. He loved to attend his grandchildren's activities and spending time with his family. Other interests included spending time at the beach, yardwork, reading and especially Christmas. Dick is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Diann; sons, Steve (Kristi), Matt (Debbie), Travis (Nicole); and his dog, Missy; seven grandchildren, Katlyn, Abbey (Alex) Clark, Austin, Audrey, Kade, Taegan, and Treyton; brothers, Jim, John, Mike; and sisters, Linda Swick, Sandy Alber. Dick was also preceded in death by his brother, Ron. Funeral Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Church, 4245 Lake Ave., with calling one hour prior. Face covering required. Visitation from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave. Burial will be in Concordia Cemetery Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Worship Anew, St. Peter's Lutheran Church or Alzheimer's Association. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Calling hours
10:00 AM
Concordia Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Concordia Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-2044
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved