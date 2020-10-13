1/1
RICHARD "SCOTTY" "DICK" SCOTT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RICHARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RICHARD "DICK" "SCOTTY" SCOTT, 76, passed away on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 and was asked by the Lord to mow the lawns in heaven. Richard agreed, provided he has a John Deere zero-turn. Born in Columbia City on Oct. 14, 1943, he graduated from Roanoke High School in 1962 and met his wife of 56 years while working at Fisher Engineering. Betty and Richard were married on Feb. 15, 1964, and moved to New Haven, Ind., a short time later. In 2007, Richard retired from BF Goodrich after 43 years but continued working alongside his best friend Dale Scherer doing one of the things he loved most: farming and driving tractors. "If Richard wasn't farming, you could find him doing the other thing he loved: mowing lawns for his neighbors on his John Deere zero-turn." He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Betty Scott; daughter, Hilary Scott; son, Michael (Ina) Scott; six grandchildren; brother, Wayne (Marylin) Scott; sister, Kay Coolman; hundreds of nieces and nephews, and thousands of friends. Richard was preceded in death by his daughter, Michelle Duree Scott; parents, Dorothy and Earl Scott; and sister, Sharon Hatfield. Service is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial at Lancaster Cemetery of Huntington, Ind. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or The Rescue Mission of Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved