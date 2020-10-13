RICHARD "DICK" "SCOTTY" SCOTT, 76, passed away on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 and was asked by the Lord to mow the lawns in heaven. Richard agreed, provided he has a John Deere zero-turn. Born in Columbia City on Oct. 14, 1943, he graduated from Roanoke High School in 1962 and met his wife of 56 years while working at Fisher Engineering. Betty and Richard were married on Feb. 15, 1964, and moved to New Haven, Ind., a short time later. In 2007, Richard retired from BF Goodrich after 43 years but continued working alongside his best friend Dale Scherer doing one of the things he loved most: farming and driving tractors. "If Richard wasn't farming, you could find him doing the other thing he loved: mowing lawns for his neighbors on his John Deere zero-turn." He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Betty Scott; daughter, Hilary Scott; son, Michael (Ina) Scott; six grandchildren; brother, Wayne (Marylin) Scott; sister, Kay Coolman; hundreds of nieces and nephews, and thousands of friends. Richard was preceded in death by his daughter, Michelle Duree Scott; parents, Dorothy and Earl Scott; and sister, Sharon Hatfield. Service is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial at Lancaster Cemetery of Huntington, Ind. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
or The Rescue Mission of Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com