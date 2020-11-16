1/1
REV. RICHARD T. KRAUS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RICHARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
REV. RICHARD T. KRAUS, 93, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages. He was born May 26, 1927 in Auburn, Ind. After receiving a Master's Degree in Theology from Hammah Seminary in Springfield, Ohio, Richard served as a Pastor for churches in Whitestown, Crawfordsville, Portland, and at St. Luke's Lutheran Church on Warsaw Street in Fort Wayne, Ind. In retirement he also served part time in Elwood and Auburn, Ind., his hometown. He was a member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church. Richard enjoyed going to the lake and especially visiting the beaches of New Jersey Shore. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Joan Kraus; son, John (Janet) Kraus; daughter, Ann McBride; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one brother; and two sisters. A private graveside service will be held at Concordia Gardens. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial Contributions can be made to Gethsemane Lutheran Church. Condolences may be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home
6424 Winchester Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
2604241525
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved