REV. RICHARD T. KRAUS, 93, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages. He was born May 26, 1927 in Auburn, Ind. After receiving a Master's Degree in Theology from Hammah Seminary in Springfield, Ohio, Richard served as a Pastor for churches in Whitestown, Crawfordsville, Portland, and at St. Luke's Lutheran Church on Warsaw Street in Fort Wayne, Ind. In retirement he also served part time in Elwood and Auburn, Ind., his hometown. He was a member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church. Richard enjoyed going to the lake and especially visiting the beaches of New Jersey Shore. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Joan Kraus; son, John (Janet) Kraus; daughter, Ann McBride; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one brother; and two sisters. A private graveside service will be held at Concordia Gardens. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial Contributions can be made to Gethsemane Lutheran Church. Condolences may be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com