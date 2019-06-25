|
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home - Huntington
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
RICHARD T. "DICK" SCHER, 86, of Huntington, Ind., passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Heritage Pointe of Huntington. Born Feb. 13, 1933, in Huntington, Ind., he was a son of the late Henry J. and Lena K. (Gelzleichter) Scher. He married Margaret "Mugs" Schultis on Oct. 5, 1957; she died on Jan. 8, 2019. Richard graduated from Huntington Catholic in 1951. He served in the United States Air Force. He retired in 1986 from International Harvester as a purchaser after 35 years of service. Richard is survived by one son, Kevin J. (Sue) Scher of Macy, Ind.; four daughters, Karen (Dan) Dunbar of Martinsville, Ind., Sandy (Greg) Augspurger of Denver, N.C., Barb (Doug) Shock of North Manchester, Ind., and Beth (Mike) Clark of Huntington, Ind.; eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by six brothers, Eugene, George, Earl, Delbert, James, and Robert; and five sisters, Phyllis "Sue" Pfister, Marjorie Meyer, Sister Josephine Scher, Dorothy Stoltz, and Kathleen Hesting. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 860 Cherry St., Huntington, Ind., with calling from 9 to 10 a.m. Calling also from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, Ind., with Rosary at 2:45 p.m. Burial with Military Rites will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Huntington, Ind. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church or Visiting Nurse & Hospice c/o McElhaney - Hart Funeral Home. www.mcelhaneyhartfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 25, 2019
