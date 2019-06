RICHARD T. "DICK" SCHER, 86, of Huntington, Ind., passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Heritage Pointe of Huntington. Born Feb. 13, 1933, in Huntington, Ind., he was a son of the late Henry J. and Lena K. (Gelzleichter) Scher. He married Margaret "Mugs" Schultis on Oct. 5, 1957; she died on Jan. 8, 2019. Richard graduated from Huntington Catholic in 1951. He served in the United States Air Force. He retired in 1986 from International Harvester as a purchaser after 35 years of service. Richard is survived by one son, Kevin J. (Sue) Scher of Macy, Ind.; four daughters, Karen (Dan) Dunbar of Martinsville, Ind., Sandy (Greg) Augspurger of Denver, N.C., Barb (Doug) Shock of North Manchester, Ind., and Beth (Mike) Clark of Huntington, Ind.; eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by six brothers, Eugene, George, Earl, Delbert, James, and Robert; and five sisters, Phyllis "Sue" Pfister, Marjorie Meyer, Sister Josephine Scher, Dorothy Stoltz, and Kathleen Hesting. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 860 Cherry St., Huntington, Ind., with calling from 9 to 10 a.m. Calling also from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, Ind., with Rosary at 2:45 p.m. Burial with Military Rites will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Huntington, Ind. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church or Visiting Nurse & Hospice c/o McElhaney - Hart Funeral Home. www.mcelhaneyhartfuneralhome.com