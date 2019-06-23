RICHARD W. STAILEY, 91, of Leo, Ind., joined his heavenly Father on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Born April 4, 1928 in Defiance, Ohio, he was the son of the late Marion Stailey and Grace (Wissler) Stailey. He married Janet Millender May 13, 1958. Dick was a member of Harlan United Methodist Church. He was a volunteer for the Harlan Food Bank for over 10 years. He retired from GTE in 1994. Surviving are his children, Chuck (Darlene) of Fortville, Mark (Melissa) of Basalt, Colo., and Pam Greer of Leo; grandchildren, Quinton (Cindi) of Fort Wayne, and Damon (Merina Zavala) of Leo, Ind.; great-grandchildren, Shane and Cooper Urick of Fort Wayne, Coraline Greer of Leo; and his brother, Don (Mary Anne) Stailey of Fort Wayne. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Janet, three brothers, and one sister. Funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Harlan United Methodist Church, 16434 St. Rd. 37, Harlan (IN 46743), with visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Leo Memorial Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Northeast Allen County Fire and EMS, P.O. Box 428, Grabill (IN 46741).
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 23, 2019