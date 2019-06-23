RICHARD W. STAILEY (1928 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD W. STAILEY.
Service Information
Hockemeyer Funeral Home
17629 State Road 37
Harlan, IN
46743
(260)-657-5308
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Harlan United Methodist Church
16434 St. Rd. 37
Harlan, IN
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Harlan United Methodist Church
16434 St. Rd. 37
Harlan, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

RICHARD W. STAILEY, 91, of Leo, Ind., joined his heavenly Father on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Born April 4, 1928 in Defiance, Ohio, he was the son of the late Marion Stailey and Grace (Wissler) Stailey. He married Janet Millender May 13, 1958. Dick was a member of Harlan United Methodist Church. He was a volunteer for the Harlan Food Bank for over 10 years. He retired from GTE in 1994. Surviving are his children, Chuck (Darlene) of Fortville, Mark (Melissa) of Basalt, Colo., and Pam Greer of Leo; grandchildren, Quinton (Cindi) of Fort Wayne, and Damon (Merina Zavala) of Leo, Ind.; great-grandchildren, Shane and Cooper Urick of Fort Wayne, Coraline Greer of Leo; and his brother, Don (Mary Anne) Stailey of Fort Wayne. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Janet, three brothers, and one sister. Funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Harlan United Methodist Church, 16434 St. Rd. 37, Harlan (IN 46743), with visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Leo Memorial Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Northeast Allen County Fire and EMS, P.O. Box 428, Grabill (IN 46741).
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Harlan, IN   (260) 657-5308
funeral home direction icon