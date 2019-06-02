RICHARD WALTER "DICK" SCHWEIZER, 89, died on Monday, May 20, 2019. Born April 15, 1930, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Karl A. and Gertrude L. (Kroemer) Sch weizer. A graduate of South Side High School, Class of 1948, he served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, and then completed his undergraduate degree at IU in 1957. He retired from Lincoln National Life Insurance Co. after 33 years, earning the CLU and ChFC professional designations and served in leadership capacities with several national insurance industry organizations. Dick enjoyed woodworking, repairing anything needed fix'en, golf, and IU basketball. A very active lifelong Lutheran serving in numerous capacities and offices, including 75 years of church choir participation. He was a member of Trinity English Lutheran Church. Surviving are his loving wife of 62 years, Beverly; son, John (Diane); daughters, Stephanie (Chris) Welbaum, Elizabeth Struckholz, Cynthia (Jim) Gabbard, and Kathleen (Kevin) Martin; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and sister, LaDonna (Arthur) Keck. Funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Trinity English Lutheran Church, 450 W. Washington Blvd., with visitation in the church Fireside Room beginning at 10 a.m. Entombment in the Columbarium at the church. Memorials to Trinity English Lutheran Church - Care Ministries or Youth Ministries, the , or the in Indiana. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 2, 2019