RICHARD "DICK" WARREN HIRSCHY, 95, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Pompano Beach, Fla. Born Dec. 2, 1924, in Fort Wayne,he was a son of the late Clarence and Grace Marie (Snouffer) Hirschy. Dick was a graduate of South Side High School. After serving in World War II in the European theatre, he attended and graduated from Butler University. There he met his future wife, Marcia Elaine Wells. Before retiring to Florida in 1978, Richard was a long-time employee of Stucky Brothers in Fort Wayne. He was devoted to his wife and family and set high standards. ll who knew him admired his strength of character. He was an avid fisherman, gardener, and dog lover. Dick is survived by his wife of 70 years, Marcia. Also left to cherish his memory are five children, Dean (Sarah) Hirschy of Charlotte, N.C., John (Linda) Hirschy of Portland, Ore., Suanne (Blaine) Early of Lexington, Ky., Beth (Peter) Kuettel of Pompano Beach, Fla., and Amy (Scott Choffel) Hirschy of Louisville, Ky. Also surviving are grandchildren, Trish (Scott) Stineman, Walter Early, Brooke (Chaz) Morris, Jessica (Shane) Sipp, Kimberly (Ryan) Desmond, John Hirschy, Robert Early, Gregory (Stephannie) Early, Matthew Hirschy, Katie DiSabato, and Andrew Hirschy; seven great-grandchildren; and Cassie, the last in a long line of well-loved dogs. Dick was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Luther C. Hirschy, and sister, Constance M. Zollars. Memorial gifts may be directed to the Humane Society of Broward County, 2070 Griffin Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL, 33312, or

