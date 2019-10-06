Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD WAYNE "DICK" CAPIN. View Sign Service Information Thomas Funeral Home - Garrett 1277 C.R. 56 Garrett , IN 46738 (260)-357-0444 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Thomas Funeral Home - Garrett 1277 C.R. 56 Garrett , IN 46738 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Thomas Funeral Home - Garrett 1277 C.R. 56 Garrett , IN 46738 View Map Service 10:00 AM Thomas Funeral Home - Garrett 1277 C.R. 56 Garrett , IN 46738 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

RICHARD "DICK" WAYNE CAPIN, 93, of Garrett, Ind., died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Chandler Place - Kendall -ville, Ind. Born Feb. 9, 1926 at Methodist Hospital in Fort Wayne, Ind., Richard was a son of the late John and Helen (Weikart) Capin. He was a 1944 graduate of Elmhurst High School. He received his B.S. Degree in Math and Physical Education from Manchester College in 1950 and his Master's in Administration from Indiana University in 1961. Richard served in the United States Navy from 1944-1946 during World War II in the South Pacific as an Electricians Mate. He married Betty Jane Mutton on Oct. 31, 1947 in Fort Wayne, Ind. and she died Nov. 28, 1995. Richard taught math and physics at Garrett High School for 34 years, retiring in 1986. He was a head track and football coach at Garrett High School, the Garrett city recreation director for 21 years, and sold insurance for Columbus Life. He was a member of the Garrett United Methodist Church, Garrett American Legion Post 178 and was a charter member of the Garrett High School Sports Wall of Fame. He participated in an Honor Flight in 2014. Richard is survived by two daughters, Nancy Feagler of Garrett, Ind., Diane (Ken) Meloon of Orlando, Fla.; grandchildren, Kristi (Grant) Surfus, of Garrett, Ind., Angie (Sammy) Hippensteel of Garrett, Ind., Greg (Kelly) Meloon of Oviedo, Fla., Mindy (Thomas) Bates of Orlando, Fla.; great-grandchildren, Payton Hickman, Addi Hickman, Bryson Hickman, Ari Hippensteel, Braxton Meloon, Ella Bates, Owen Bates, and Kendley Anne Meloon. Richard was also preceded in death by his son, Richard "Rick" W. Capin II; son-in-law, Denny Feagler; and brother, John "Bob" Capin. Service is 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, Ind., with visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 , at the funeral home. Military graveside service by the United States Navy and Garrett American Legion Post 178 will follow the service in Cedar Creek Cemetery - rural Garrett. Memorials are to the Garrett United Methodist Church or the Garrett High School Athletic Department. To send a condolence or sign the online register book visit

