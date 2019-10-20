RICHARD WAYNE MICHAEL, 56, of Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Born Oct., 2, 1963. He served in the U.S. Army from 1981 to 1987 as a heavy wheel vehicle mechanic, a hand grenades expert and M16 rifle expert. He was employed by Don Ayers and North American Van Lines. He loved writing music and playing guitar. He was a member of the V.F.W. 857. He attended Pointe Church in Fort Wayne. Surviving are his mother, Nancy Morgan; sisters, Rae Michael, Dawn (Mick) Owens, Dora Lee, Marjorie (Justin) Friedel, and Millie (Nathan) Smith; brother, Michael Morgan; 12 nieces and nephews, and eight great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Phil Michael; and stepfather, George Morgan. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 20, 2019