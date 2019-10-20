RICHARD WAYNE MICHAEL

RICHARD WAYNE MICHAEL, 56, of Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Born Oct., 2, 1963. He served in the U.S. Army from 1981 to 1987 as a heavy wheel vehicle mechanic, a hand grenades expert and M16 rifle expert. He was employed by Don Ayers and North American Van Lines. He loved writing music and playing guitar. He was a member of the V.F.W. 857. He attended Pointe Church in Fort Wayne. Surviving are his mother, Nancy Morgan; sisters, Rae Michael, Dawn (Mick) Owens, Dora Lee, Marjorie (Justin) Friedel, and Millie (Nathan) Smith; brother, Michael Morgan; 12 nieces and nephews, and eight great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Phil Michael; and stepfather, George Morgan. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 20, 2019
