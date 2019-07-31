Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD WESLEY "DICK" CORDILL. View Sign Service Information Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel 17131 Cleveland Rd. South Bend , IN 46635 (574)-289-1000 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Sunnyside Presbyterian Church 115 S. Frances Street South Bend , IN View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Sunnyside Presbyterian Church 115 S. Frances Street South Bend , IN View Map Graveside service 12:00 PM South Whitley , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

RICHARD "DICK" WESLEY CORDILL, 89, of Mishawaka, Ind., passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019. He was born May 20, 1930, a son of Clara Mae and Archie Cordill in Columbia City, Ind. He became a renowned athlete in both high school and college. He graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, in May 1953, upon which he was commissioned as an officer in the United States Army. He served posts in Georgia, Colorado, California and Alaska. He also received a master's degree in business administration from Michigan State University, and later completed a program at Dartmouth College for senior industry executives. Dick married Judith Jean Stoner on Nov. 7, 1953, and they have had 65 great years together. He went on to work for The Bendix Corporation aerospace engineering department in South Bend during the height of the space program and development of jet and rocket propelled aircraft. In the 1970s, his career moved to the recreational vehicle industry, most notably with Starcraft Corporation and the Wickes Companies. Later he moved into the metals industry, which led Judy and him to a five year sojourn to Moultrie, Ga. He returned to Mishawaka thereafter and spent the rest of his working career with Patrick Industries and then with good friend, Harold Wyland and his family in marine related businesses. He was also a very active member of the Presbyterian Church in the cities they lived, serving as a member of Session, a deacon and an elder. Dick was an avid high school and college sports fan. His real love was sailing, which began at West Point and continued throughout his life with his boys. He sailed with them many summers off Cape Cod, though consistently for over forty years on Diamond Lake. In his later years, he and Rex enjoyed many evening sails together during weeknights on Diamond. Dick and Judy have five boys and now twelve grandchildren. Their family has been the cornerstone and defining element of their life. Surviving are his sons, Rexford (Jane) of Granger, Ind., Stephen (Carolyn) of Houston, Texas, Jeffrey (Jane) of Zionsville, Ind., Todd (Holly) of East Lansing, Mich., and Kirk (Wendy) of Oakbrook, Ill.; his brother, David Cordill; and sister, Marcia Clupper; as well as sisters-in-law, Bonnie Able and Marty Walters. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Jack Cordill. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Sunnyside Presbyterian Church, 115 S. Frances St., South Bend, Ind. The family will have a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at the church. The church will host a light reception at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, following the service, and then at noon all family and guests will travel to South Whitley, Ind. for a graveside service, where Dick will be laid to rest near other family. Arrangements have been made together with Sunnyside Presbyterian Church and Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel. Please direct any donations in his honor to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Online condolences may be left for the family at

