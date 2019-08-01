CORDILL, RICHARD "DICK" WESLEY: Funeral service is 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Sunnyside Presbyterian Church, 115 S. Frances St., South Bend, Ind. The family will have a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. today, Aug. 1, 2019, at the church. The church will host a light reception at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, following the service, and then at noon all family and guests will travel to South Whitley, Ind. for a graveside service, where Dick will be laid to rest near other family. Arrangements by Sunnyside Presbyterian Church and Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019