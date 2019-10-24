RICHARD Y. "RICKY" MAYHOE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD Y. "RICKY" MAYHOE.
Obituary
Send Flowers

RICHARD Y. "RICKY" MAYHOE, 45, of Fort Wayne, departed this life on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Surviving are his wife, Ebony; daughters, Marikka Mayhoe and Necala Hill; son, Camren Hill; mother, Betty J. (Wiillie) Wallace; sisters, Sharon (Marquise) Thompson; in-laws, Vivian and Dave Walton; sisters, Christina Smith, Shaira Brooks and Sharrell Smith; nephew, Matthew Thompson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial service is 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Carmichael Funeral Service. Second service is 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Trinity U.C.C., 1276 W. 20th Ave., Gary, Ind., with family hour at noon and a Kappa Alpha Psi service at 12:30 p.m. Arrangements by Carmichael Funeral Service.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.