RICHARD Y. "RICKY" MAYHOE, 45, of Fort Wayne, departed this life on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Surviving are his wife, Ebony; daughters, Marikka Mayhoe and Necala Hill; son, Camren Hill; mother, Betty J. (Wiillie) Wallace; sisters, Sharon (Marquise) Thompson; in-laws, Vivian and Dave Walton; sisters, Christina Smith, Shaira Brooks and Sharrell Smith; nephew, Matthew Thompson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial service is 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Carmichael Funeral Service. Second service is 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Trinity U.C.C., 1276 W. 20th Ave., Gary, Ind., with family hour at noon and a Kappa Alpha Psi service at 12:30 p.m. Arrangements by Carmichael Funeral Service.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 24, 2019