RICK A. PERKINS, 61, died on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at home with his family by his side. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of Warren Perkins of New Haven, who survives, and the late Patricia Perkins. He was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church, New Haven. Rick was an electrician for IBEW Local 305 for 34 years, a skill which he generously shared when his family, friends, and church were in need. He coached PAL football for 10 years, enjoyed golfing, riding his Harley, vacationing with friends, and watching the Miami Dolphins. He also loved watching and cheering on his kids during their sporting events and music/dance recitals. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Renee; children, Ian Perkins of Fort Wayne, Spencer Perkins of Indianapolis, and Paige Perkins of Bloomington; siblings, Bob (Cindy) Perkins of Convoy, OH, Doug (Michelle) Perkins, Barb (Scott) Feasby, and Kristi (Jeff) Grubb all of New Haven, Kathy (Ronnie) Strahm of Zulu. He was also preceded in death by his and daughter, Melissa Perkins. Memorial service is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 800 Green Road, New Haven, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor David Stecker officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. Preferred memorials are to Fairbanks Treatment Center, Indianapolis. www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 13, 2019