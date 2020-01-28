RICK ALLEN BRUNS, 66, of New Haven, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at his home. Born in Fort Wayne on Feb. 3, 1953, he was a son of the late Herbert M. and Audrey M. (Hetrick) Bruns. Rick married Karen L. (Reindel) Bruns on Nov. 15, 1975. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and going to their sporting events. He also enjoyed watching Purdue and reading westerns. Rick is survived by his wife; daughters, Molly (Curtis) Wietfeldt and Lisa (Andrew) Gallmeyer, both of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Joshua and Benjamin Wietfeldt, Taylor Smith, Brooklynn and Caleb Gallmeyer; sisters, Donna (John) Rekeweg and June (Chris) Hertel, both of Fort Wayne, and Jane (Brent) Munro of Huntington; brother, Randall Bruns of Kenner, LA; and brother-in-law, Bob Thiele. He was preceded in death by his sister, Doris Thiele. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday Jan. 31, 2020, at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the . For online condolences, visit www.hockemeyerfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 28, 2020