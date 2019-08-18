RICK KUPFERER, 71, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. Born Dec. 18, 1947 in Terre Haute, Ind.. Rick is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sandy Kupferer; his children, Christy (Bob) Wright, Kim (Gregg) Jones, Aaron Kupferer, and Mike (Amy) Kupferer; his grandchildren, Allison Wright, Emma Jones, Nathan Kupferer, Wes Kupferer, and Moriah Kupferer; his sister, Mary Slater (George); his niece, Lisa Sampson; and his nephew, Troy Cohoon. A celebration of Rick's life is 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Christ's Church of Fort Wayne, 3131 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to The Voice of the Martyrs (www.persecution.com) or Wycliffe Bible Translators (www.wycliffe.org). Arrangements have been entrusted to the Neptune Society, where condolences may be shared with Rick's family online at www.neptunesociety.com /location /indianapolis-cremation
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 18, 2019