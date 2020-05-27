RICK R. SCHOOLEY
RICK R. SCHOOLEY, 70, died Sunday, May 24, 2020. He was born on May 29, 1949. He is survived by his special friend, Vicki English; daughter, Erin Schooley; brothers, Lonnie (Donna) and Kenneth; and sisters, Garnet Moore, Ruth Schooley, Marilyn (Don) Stevenson, Gloria Fett, and Rita (Bruce) Bodenbender. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Edna M. (Glick) Schooley; and brother, Barry. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, where visitation is from 11 a.m. until time of service. For those wishing to attend, the funeral directors ask that everyone maintain social distancing and encourage responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support. He will be laid to rest in St. Paul Cemetery, Paulding, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Gardens of Paulding Activity Fund. Friends and relatives are encouraged to leave fond memories at www.denherderfh.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Den Herder Funeral Home, Inc.
MAY
28
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Den Herder Funeral Home, Inc.
