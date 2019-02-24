RICK T. GERBASICH, 66, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. Born Aug. 9, 1952, in South Bend, Ind., he was a son of the late Victor and Henrietta (Mackow iak) Ger basich. On Nov. 27, 1971, Rick married the love his life Monica (Moore) Gerbasich; she preceded him in death on Dec. 6, 2010. Rick was a graduate of Washington High School class of 1970 and a member of the 1969 state championship football team. He worked for Eaton Corporation for 20+ years. He was a very giving person, always placing others before himself. He had a great sense of humor. Rick coached football at Holy Family and baseball at Matthys's Little League for his son's. He was a contributing author to "The Rules of The Road", and a passionate Euchre player. Survivors of Rick include his sons, Michael (Michelle) Gerbasich, Bradley Gerbasich and Ricki J. (Kim) Gerbasich; three grandchildren; brother, Dale (Vicki) Gerbasich; and sister, Vickie (Dave) Zakowski. Mass of Christian Burial Celebration is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at St. Joseph Funeral Home, 824 S. Mayflower Road. Entombment follows at St. Joseph Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.sjfh.net
