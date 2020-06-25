RICKEY "RICK" BAILEY, 62, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was a son of the late Harry Bailey and Maxine Quickery. Rick retired from Summit painting after 27 years. He is survived by his sisters, Vickie (Steve) Krug and Pamela Greene; and brothers, Mike Bailey and Bobbie Quickery. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements are being cared for by D.O. McComb & Sons Foster Park Funeral Home.