RICKEY "RICK" BAILEY
RICKEY "RICK" BAILEY, 62, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was a son of the late Harry Bailey and Maxine Quickery. Rick retired from Summit painting after 27 years. He is survived by his sisters, Vickie (Steve) Krug and Pamela Greene; and brothers, Mike Bailey and Bobbie Quickery. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements are being cared for by D.O. McComb & Sons Foster Park Funeral Home.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
