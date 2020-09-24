1/1
RICKEY DEAN PARNIN Sr.
1955 - 2020
RICKEY DEAN PARNIN SR., 65, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in the supportive unit at Parkview Hospital - Randallia. Born May 8, 1955, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of Maurice and Patricia Parnin. Rickey was a passionate fan of the Chicago White Sox, Chicago Bears, and Notre Dame football. He loved to sing, play guitar and especially favored The Beatles. He is survived by his mother, Patricia Lou Parnin; children, Rickey Dean (Errin) Parnin Jr., Carrie Ann (Grant) Fisher and Rachelle Lynne Parnin; their mother, Barbara Kay Parnin; grandchildren, Alexah (Aaron) Rivers, Schad Parnin, Kyleigh Vibbert, Andrew Fisher, Brenden Fisher, and Miles Jeffery; great- grandchildren, Myla, Zed and Bryn; siblings, Pamela Louise Bartlett (Melissa, Christina, Angela), Susan Kay Nicole (Kimberly, Wendy, Lori, Tracy), Michael Maurice (Patricia) Parnin (Mark, Jenny, Marsha, Johnny), and Brenda Ranae (Timothy) Bartlett (Sara, Chad, Timothy Jr.); and many great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Maurice Victor Parnin; and nephew, Michael "Deano" Dean Nicole. Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805). Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Memorial contributions may be made to the family in c/o Carrie Fisher.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Lakeside Park
SEP
25
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Lakeside Park
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-9494
