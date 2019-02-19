RICKIE L. BOGARD, 68, passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in Marion, Ind. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Marvin and Guianna Bogard. Rickie proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy. He is survived by his sister, Kathy Bogard of Fort Wayne; and niece, Crystal (Jeremy) High of Fort Wayne. Rickie was also preceded in death by his brother, David Bogard. A private service will be held at a later date. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICKIE L. BOGARD.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 19, 2019