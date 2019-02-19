RICKIE L. BOGARD

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICKIE L. BOGARD.

RICKIE L. BOGARD, 68, passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in Marion, Ind. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Marvin and Guianna Bogard. Rickie proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy. He is survived by his sister, Kathy Bogard of Fort Wayne; and niece, Crystal (Jeremy) High of Fort Wayne. Rickie was also preceded in death by his brother, David Bogard. A private service will be held at a later date. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
logo
Funeral Home
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 19, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.