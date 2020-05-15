RICKY E. ALT
1959 - 2020
RICKY E. ALT, 60, of New Haven, Ind., passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. Born Aug. 25, 1959, in Fort Wayne, Rick graduated from South Side High School and had a long career in automotive painting and robotics. He deeply loved his family, friends, food, rock music, action movies, and a lot of cats. Family was family to Rick - regardless of biology or origin. Surviving are his wife, Penny Ruppert-Alt; siblings, Terry (Rene') Alt of California, Mary (Steve) Eisenstein of Colorado, and Julie (Rob) Dayhuff of Fishers; children, Harley (Sara) Alt of Kansas, Geri Ruppert of Ohio, Rick (Maria) Cook-Alt of Georgia, and Melissa (Andrew) Wilson of Harlan; "Uncle" Jim Tracey; 12 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, plus many nieces, nephews, and close friends he considered his "chosen" family. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Charlie and Bonnie Schrock. A celebration of Rick's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
