RIGOBERTO Q. "RIGO" NINO, 21, passed peacefully on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Rigo was born April 13, 1998. He was a graduate from Northrop High School, student at PFW and employed at Burger Bar. He is survived by his parents, Rigoberto B. Nino and Maria Q. Nino; his siblings, Mercedes, Erica and Gabriel Nino; grandparents, David and Eugenia Nino; niece, Elena; and nephew, Domonic. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Our Lady of Good Hope, 7215 St. Joe Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to . All are welcome to attend and celebrate Rigo's life! Flowers, condolences may be sent to: Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, IN, 46805. Memorials to the SPCA To sign the online guest book, go to www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 5, 2019
