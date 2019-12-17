RINA V. PARISH, 82 passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Visiting Nurse and Hospice in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born Aug. 27, 1937 in San Martino, Italy, she was a daughter of the late Louis and Elsa Vighi. After the war, in 1945 she and her family moved to France when she was eight years old. Rina married an American soldier, came to the U.S and had two children. As a single mother, she raised her children and worked at Lincoln Life where she retired in 2000 as an actuarial assistant, with 29 years of service. She loved spending time with her family and her life passion was to help the poor. She is survived by her children, Bruce (Jackie) Parish of Perrysburg, Ohio, Natalie (Tom) McLaughlin of Fort Wayne, Ind.; grandchildren, Troy, Elsa, and Adam McLaughlin and Sophie and Logan Parish; and a sister, Norma Lugnier. Rina was also preceded by her brother, Leo Vighi. Mass of Christian burial is 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church, 1515 Barthold St., Fort Wayne (IN 46808) with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, Ind. Burial in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Ind. Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Soup Kitchen. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 17, 2019