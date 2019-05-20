RITA ANN AYTES, 72, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. Born in Tennessee, Rita was the daughter of the late William and Wilma Rose. Rita was the owner and operator of Lafayette Bait and Tackle in Detroit, Mich., a family-owned store for 60 years. She attended Three Rivers Baptist Church. Rita enjoyed reading, watching Detroit sports teams, and spending time with her family. She loved her family and cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Surviving are her husband of 38 years, Jerrold Aytes, Sr.; children, Christopher (Erin) Hicks, Ronda (Scott) Carter, Jerrold (Sylvia) Aytes, Jr., Todd (Jamie) Hicks; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Paul Rose, Kelly Rose, Helen Whitney, and Sandra (Louis) Bradshaw. Rita was also preceded in death by her two brothers and two sisters. Service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton Street, with calling from 9 a.m. until the service. Burial in Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne, Ind. Memorials may be made to the Aytes family in care of Ronda Carter.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 20, 2019