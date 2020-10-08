RITA C. GRZETICH, 89, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at St. Anne Home in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born March 28, 1931 in Chicago, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Joseph P. and Mary Bochenek. She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and very devout to her faith. She was a very outgoing person and never met a stranger. Rita enjoyed going to casinos, playing bingo, cards and games. She also enjoyed baking and making special holiday meals and treats for her family. Her true passion was her granddaughter and she absolutely loved to spoil and spend time with her. She is survived by her son, Edward J. (Patricia) Grzetich and granddaughter, Evelyn Grzetich, all of Fort Wayne, Ind. Rita was also preceded in death by her husband Edward F. Grzetich, in 2012. Funeral Service is 7 p.m. Friday Oct. 9, 2020, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, with viewing one hour prior. Private burial, Catholic Cemetery. The family has requested no flowers. Memorials may be given to St. Anne Retirement Home. To sign the online guestbook visit www.Hockemeyermillerfh.com