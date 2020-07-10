1/1
RITA J. HANNA-PHILLIPS
RITA J. HANNA-PHILLIPS, 76, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020. Born on Jan. 28, 1944, in Indianapolis, she was the daughter of the late Glenn and Louise (Vanlan ingham) Hanna. Rita enjoyed her career as a Dental Assistant for over 20 years and was well respected in the dental community. She was an active member of Cedar Creek Church of Christ. She loved to do crafts and was an animal lover. Her dog, Whiskers, was her faithful companion for many years. Rita and her husband, Tom, enjoyed traveling, especially trips to the Great Smokey Mountains. Rita is survived by her husband of 22 years, Tom Phillips; children, Rick (Liz) Malmstrom and Diana (Joey Key) Malmstrom; grandchildren, Jake (Sarah) Malmstrom and Zach Malmstrom; stepchildren, Matthew Phillips, Tina (Jeff) McIntosh, Angie (Todd) Freiburger, and Derek (Olivia) Phillips; step-grandchildren, Matthew Paul Phillips, Samantha Phillips, Maia McIntosh, Web McIntosh, Georgia McIntosh, Jesse Freiburger, Jerred Freiburger, Trey Freiburger, Cecelia Phillips, and Violet Phillips; brothers, Steve (Mary) Hanna and Dave (Kaye) Hanna; and many nephews, nieces, cousins, great nephews, and great nieces. A memorial service for Rita will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org. For online condolences, visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
