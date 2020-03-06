RITA L. (HUGHES) KOTHMAN, 70, died on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at home after a seven year battle with cancer. Born Oct. 3, 1949, in Huntington, Ind., she grew up in Roanoke, Ind., and later lived in Fort Wayne until moving to Texas in 1990. She is survived by her husband, Thomas J. Kothman; two daughters, Kika (Shawn Wallace) Neville and Kyla (Jonathan) Hunt; three grandchildren, Django Wallace, Amelia Hunt and Violet Hunt; brother, Robert Hughes; and sister, Renita Hughes. She was preceded in death by her parents, Pearl C. Hughes and Bob "E" Hughes; and her friend and sister in-law, Mary Lou Berning. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Seminary United Methodist Church, Roanoke, Ind. A memorial service will be held in Texas on Feb. 19, 2020.
