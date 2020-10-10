1/1
RITA M. GERKE
RITA M. GERKE, 81, of Decatur, Ind., passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at 9:19 p.m. at Adams Memorial Hospital. Rita was united in marriage to Donald W. Gerke of Decatur, Ind. on June 5, 1959 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne, Ind.; he survives. Also surviving are her son, Timothy (Janeen) Gerke of Decatur, Ind.; daughter, Tina (Amanda Hamblen) Barker of Decatur, Ind.; son, Troy M. (fianc‚ Shelly Edwards) Gerke of Monroe, Ind.; seven grandchildren, Blake (Brittany) Gerke, Brooks Gerke, Bailey (Courtney) Brodie, Josh (Heather) Korte, Brian (Kelly) Korte, Kelsey (fianc‚ Derek Ellinger) Barker, Trey Gerke; 10 great-grandchildren and one on the way. She was preceded in death by her son, Todd Gerke, on Dec. 15, 2015; and two sisters, Marlene Keesler and Rosemary Cooper. Service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Fuelling. Masks are required for the safety of Rita's family. Those coming are asked to arrive and be seated 15 minutes prior to the start of the service. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur. Masks are required for the safety of Rita's family. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home of Decatur, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the on-ine guestbook visit www.zwickjahn.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 10, 2020.
