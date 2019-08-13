RITA M. RIDER, 98, of Umatilla, Fla., passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019. Born Dec. 28, 1920, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late William and Ruth (Lily) Ternet. Rita was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Rita is survived by her daughter, Tina (Rider) Boger; son-in-law, Larry Boger; grandsons, Kevin (Stacey) Boger and Andy Boger; and great-grandchildren, Ivy, Delia and Harvey Boger. She was loved by extended family, Karin Di Salvo, Lucy Jacobs, Laura Miller and their families. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Homer S. Rider. Mass is 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, followed by a grave side gathering.
