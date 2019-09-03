Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RITA MARIE (MALDENEY) BRINKER. View Sign Service Information FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services 6557 N Clinton Street Fort Wayne , IN 46825 (260)-424-5000 Send Flowers Obituary

RITA MARIE (MALDENEY) BRINKER, of Fort Wayne, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. Born Aug. 22, 1945 in Fort Wayne, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Edward and Lillian (Bopp) Malden ey. She graduated from Bishop Luers High School in 1963. She worked at Lincoln National Life Insurance Co from 1963-1968. On Sept. 23, 1967, she married Joseph R. Brinker at St. Joseph Hessen Cassel Catholic Church. She was a stay-at-home mother to their three daughters where she was an amazing Girl Scout leader, seamstress, slumber party coordinator, and created life-long memories. She had a passion for collecting recipes and enjoyed traveling to national parks and waterfalls. Later, Rita began making pies at Country Cook'n which led her to become store manager. She ran her own daycare where she loved and cared for children. She didn't necessarily understand the game of football, yet enjoyed ushering Notre Dame football games with her husband. She was creative and made beautiful wedding cakes filled with love for her daughters' weddings. Education was a priority and she ensured her daughters had a college degree. She was the world's best grandma and devoted her time to caring for her grandchildren and making happy memories. Rita was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church and previously St. Therese Church where she formed lifelong bonds through her Christ Renews his Parish (CHRP team group #2) which met monthly for 36 years. She was a cancer warrior and caretaker to many throughout her life. "She filled our hearts with love and will be immeasurably missed." Survivors include daughters, Joann (Joe) Brinker-Mannelly of Savage, Minn.., Lillian (Michael) Morris of Cicero, Ind., Kimberly (Eric) Knittle of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren, Edward, Joseph and Jack Morris, all of Cicero, and Autumn, Owen and Andie Knittle, all of Fort Wayne. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Joseph Robert Brinker, on July 26, 2019; father Edward and mother Lillian; sister, Marjorie (Stan) Nicholson; brothers, Richard (Ruth) Maldeney and Maurice (Joyce) Maldeney. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 East Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation at 9 a.m. prior to the funeral Mass. Visitation also from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. Burial will take place at Marion National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Masses or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis (TN 38105). To sign the online guestbook visit



RITA MARIE (MALDENEY) BRINKER, of Fort Wayne, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. Born Aug. 22, 1945 in Fort Wayne, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Edward and Lillian (Bopp) Malden ey. She graduated from Bishop Luers High School in 1963. She worked at Lincoln National Life Insurance Co from 1963-1968. On Sept. 23, 1967, she married Joseph R. Brinker at St. Joseph Hessen Cassel Catholic Church. She was a stay-at-home mother to their three daughters where she was an amazing Girl Scout leader, seamstress, slumber party coordinator, and created life-long memories. She had a passion for collecting recipes and enjoyed traveling to national parks and waterfalls. Later, Rita began making pies at Country Cook'n which led her to become store manager. She ran her own daycare where she loved and cared for children. She didn't necessarily understand the game of football, yet enjoyed ushering Notre Dame football games with her husband. She was creative and made beautiful wedding cakes filled with love for her daughters' weddings. Education was a priority and she ensured her daughters had a college degree. She was the world's best grandma and devoted her time to caring for her grandchildren and making happy memories. Rita was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church and previously St. Therese Church where she formed lifelong bonds through her Christ Renews his Parish (CHRP team group #2) which met monthly for 36 years. She was a cancer warrior and caretaker to many throughout her life. "She filled our hearts with love and will be immeasurably missed." Survivors include daughters, Joann (Joe) Brinker-Mannelly of Savage, Minn.., Lillian (Michael) Morris of Cicero, Ind., Kimberly (Eric) Knittle of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren, Edward, Joseph and Jack Morris, all of Cicero, and Autumn, Owen and Andie Knittle, all of Fort Wayne. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Joseph Robert Brinker, on July 26, 2019; father Edward and mother Lillian; sister, Marjorie (Stan) Nicholson; brothers, Richard (Ruth) Maldeney and Maurice (Joyce) Maldeney. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 East Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation at 9 a.m. prior to the funeral Mass. Visitation also from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. Burial will take place at Marion National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Masses or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis (TN 38105). To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.