RITA MARY (MOMMER) HART, 90, returned home to the Lord on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Saint Anne Randallia Place. A life-long resident of Fort Wayne, Ind., Rita was born on Dec. 9, 1929 to the late Lawrence A. and Edith M. Mommer. Rita never had a chance to know her father, a U.S. Treasury Agent who was killed in the line-of-duty six months before her birth. A 1947 graduate of Central Catholic High School, she worked on the general-purpose motor assembly line at the local General Electric (GE) Broadway Plant for 37 years. A GE Club officer and star on the women's and mixed-doubles bowling teams, she was active in a variety of GE sponsored community outreach programs. Gregarious and fun-loving, Rita was popular with co-workers, friends and acquaintances alike. An avid animal lover, she always cared for a menagerie of dogs and cats. She is survived by her sister, Marjorie K. Mommer of Fort Wayne; her children, Robert Warner Hart, COL USA (ret), Anita Kay Alexander, and Diane Louise Hart, all of Sun City Center, Fla.; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. Rita was also preceded in death by her brother, Sumner (Paul) Mommer; and her husband of 53 years, Warner John Hart. Rita will be interred next to her husband in Lindenwood Cemetery, 2324 West Main Street, Fort Wayne, Indiana. Due to the current pandemic restrictions she will have a private burial with no viewing or public service. Donations may be made to donor's charity of choice. Arrangements by Advantage - Highland Park.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 7, 2020.