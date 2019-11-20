ROBERT A. GUNZENHAUSER, 95, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. He was born May 24, 1924 in Fort Wayne, Ind. Surviving family include his children, Mark Gunzen -hauser, Anna Gunzenhauser, and Ellen (Carl) Duvall; grandchildren, Josh (Emily) Kestner and Emily (Marty) Butler; and five great-grandchildren. A gathering of family and friends is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the St. Mary's Soup Kitchen. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Gunzenhauser family may be shared at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 20, 2019