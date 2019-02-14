Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT A. HAGGENJOS. View Sign

ROBERT A. HAGGENJOS, 80, of Fort Wayne, succumbed to bone cancer on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at Wood view Assisted Living. He was born on Aug. 27, 1938, in Fort Wayne, living there and in Florida over the course of his life. He drove a tanker for BOC Gases, delivering liquid nitrogen to Disney World, among other places. He also retrieved the liquid helium tank from under the Titan IV rocket for NASA at the Kennedy Space Center in preparation for the May 3, 1994 launch. Bob was very proud of his contribution. He was preceded in death by his partner and wife of many years, Loverne (Coleman). His urn was placed in the Catholic Cemetery in Fort Wayne on Jan. 3, 2019, surrounded by family and friends, overseen by Divine Mercy Funeral Home.



