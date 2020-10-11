1/1
ROBERT A. JOHNSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROBERT A. JOHNSON, 75, of Decatur, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Dupont Hospital, Fort Wayne, surrounded by family. Born Dec. 21, 1944 in Monroe -ville, Bob was a son of the late Forest and Hilda Johnson. He was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church for over 50 years. He also served in the Air National Guard. Bob graduated from Monroeville High School in 1963. He retired from International Harvester in 2000. He loved fishing and traveled to all 50 states. The Panama Canal was his favorite sight. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Rogena; son, Dr. Robert 'Ryan' (Krista) Johnson of Louisville, Ky.; daughter, Raeann (Isaac) Miranda of Overland Park, Kan.; four grandchildren, Lillian and James Johnson, Avery and Adelyn Miranda; sisters, Mary Alice (James) Rennels, Joan Busick, Carol (Howard) Gerardot; brothers, Don (Monica) Johnson, John (Carole) Johnson; and many nieces and nephews. Bob was also preceded in death by his brother, James Johnson. Memorial Mass is 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2010, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 414 Madison St., Decatur, with calling one hour prior. Face covering required. Visitation also from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Burial will be in Monroeville Memorial Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors or St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-2044
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved