ROBERT A. JOHNSON, 75, of Decatur, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Dupont Hospital, Fort Wayne, surrounded by family. Born Dec. 21, 1944 in Monroe -ville, Bob was a son of the late Forest and Hilda Johnson. He was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church for over 50 years. He also served in the Air National Guard. Bob graduated from Monroeville High School in 1963. He retired from International Harvester in 2000. He loved fishing and traveled to all 50 states. The Panama Canal was his favorite sight. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Rogena; son, Dr. Robert 'Ryan' (Krista) Johnson of Louisville, Ky.; daughter, Raeann (Isaac) Miranda of Overland Park, Kan.; four grandchildren, Lillian and James Johnson, Avery and Adelyn Miranda; sisters, Mary Alice (James) Rennels, Joan Busick, Carol (Howard) Gerardot; brothers, Don (Monica) Johnson, John (Carole) Johnson; and many nieces and nephews. Bob was also preceded in death by his brother, James Johnson. Memorial Mass is 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2010, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 414 Madison St., Decatur, with calling one hour prior. Face covering required. Visitation also from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Burial will be in Monroeville Memorial Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors
or St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.