ROBERT A. "BOB" MILLER, 84, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019. Born Sept. 19, 1934, in Adams County, Ind., he was a son of the late Nevin and Florence (Tink ham) Miller. He worked for 26 years at International Harvester working first on the production line and later retiring as a manager. He was a member at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church and enjoyed playing pool and traveling. Surviving family include his wife, Jane A. Miller; children, Janet E. Miller, Cynthia K. (Michael) Hanauer, Julie A. (Bruce) Craig, Roger A. Miller, and Gerald E. (Jeanne) Miller; son-in-law, Brett M. Baugher; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Sue Shaffer and Pat Shaffer; and brother, Carl Miller. Besides his parents, Bob was preceded in passing by his daughter, Mary L. Baugher. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Drive, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be in Prairie Grove Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the church. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 23, 2019