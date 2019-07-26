Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DR. ROBERT A. SANDMANN. View Sign Service Information Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home 6131 St Joe Road Fort Wayne , IN 46835 (260)-485-8500 Calling hours 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home 6131 St Joe Road Fort Wayne , IN 46835 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home 6131 St Joe Road Fort Wayne , IN 46835 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DR. ROBERT A. SANDMANN, 78, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at his residence in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in Copley, Ohio, he was a son of the late Arnold and Agnes (Gingery) Sand mann. He married Beverly (Subler) Sandmann on Feb. 3, 1962 and she preceded him in death on Feb. 15, 2018. He then married Sally Shubert, who also passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019. Robert was a 1963 graduate of Ohio Northern University School of Pharmacy and received his PhD in Pharmaceutical Chemistry from the University of Wisconsin in 1968. He was a practicing pharmacist from 1963 to 2006. He served on the faculty of the School of Pharmacy, University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he taught biochemistry from 1968 to 1987 and held various positions including Assistant Dean, Interim Dean and Associate Dean. He was the Dean of the College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences at Butler University from 1987-1999. Robert retired in 2006 from Butler University as a professor of pharmaceutical chemistry. Robert received numerous honors, including being awarded the Bowl of Hygeia in 1997, various teacher and professor of the year awards and was a member of the Rho Chi Pharmacy Honor Society. Throughout his life, Robert's Christian faith was expressed by his involvement in serving the Church, including substitute preaching at various churches and retirement centers in Kansas and Indiana as well as serving as chairman at the annual three-day retreat of Saints Alive After 55 Conference from 2007 to 2015. Robert earned his certificate of Lay Ministry from Concordia University, Wisconsin. He was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church and was presently attending Concordia Lutheran Church. Robert enjoyed fishing, teaching, and conducting Bible studies. He was a devoted husband and father; he will be missed greatly. Surviving are his children, Dr. Kara (David) Raetzel and Dr. Robert M. (Danielle) Sandmann; four special grandchildren, Alyssa Raetzel, Austin Raetzel, Noelle Sandmann, and Natalie Sandmann; siblings, Rev. Dr. Donald (Marilyn) Sandmann, Gary (Vicki) Sandmann, and Kalynn (Larry) Oldaker, Daniel (Geri) Harker, David (Jennifer) Harker, and Susan (Michael) Webb. Robert was also preceded in death by his son David. Funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Hockemeyer and Miller Funeral Home, with calling from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial in Rose Hill Cemetery in Akron, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to the Concordia Wisconsin Foundation School of Pharmacy with in memory of Robert Sandmann in the comments at



