ROBERT ALAN JOHNSTON, 52, passed away on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Robert was born Sept. 13, 1967, in Fort Wayne, a son of Stuart and Theresa (Niegos) Johnston. He was a 1986 graduate of Northrop High School where he competed on the speech and debate team, ran track and played basketball. Robert received his Bachelor's degree from Wabash College, and a Master's degree in Archeology from Florida State University. He was a proud member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity and Studebaker Museum Club. He spent a career working in the financial industry, most recently with Nicholas Financial. However, his true passion in life was spending time with family and friends at Lake George. Surviving are his loving wife of 14 years, Averna; sons, Stuart and John; mother, Theresa Johnston (Walter Brock) of Fort Wayne; brothers, Louis (Rita) Johnston of Westlake, Ohio, David (Melissa) Johnston of Greenwood, and Christopher (Leann) Johnston of Leesburg; nieces and nephews, Geoffrey (Charlene), Gregory (Ashley), Michael (Kenzie), Kimberly (James), Meghan, Mitchell, McKenzye, Catie, Sophia, Caroline, Kristin (Chris), and Candice. He was preceded in death by his father, Stuart Adams Johnston. "Robert was a devoted father, son, husband, brother, uncle and friend who will be dearly missed by all. Go Noles!". Service is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Fairhaven Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 6557 N. Clinton Street, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial at Jamestown Cemetery of Fremont, Ind. Memorials may be made to the family for Stuart and John's education fund. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 30, 2020